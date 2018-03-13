Two workers seriously hurt in explosion on petrol-laden ship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Two foreign workers were seriously hurt after their petrol-laden ship exploded and caught fire at a Sg Belawai dockyard in Tanjung Manis this morning.

In the 10.15am incident, the Tanjung Manis Fire and Rescue Department personnel were the first to rush to the scene, followed by personnel from Sarikei and Sibu.

The teams from Sarikei and Sibu rushed over to back up the Tanjung Manis personnel in the emergency crisis.

Before the incident, MT Dongfang Glory was docking in mid-stream with 17 crewmen and five dockyard workers doing maintenance works.

An explosion occurred on the deck, causing the two dockyard workers to suffer burns.

Both victims were sent by the ambulance to Sibu hospital.

The captain of the ship suffered minor facial injuries, while the rest of the crew were unhurt.

The ship’s crewmen managed to put out the fire before fire and rescue personnel arrived.

When the firefighters arrived they made an inspection of the scene and checked to ensure that the fire would not rekindle.