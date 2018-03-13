Unicef report not true – Mahdzir

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A report on the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) study that children from the Public Housing Programme (PPR) areas in Kuala Lumpur suffer from malnutrition is not true.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the ministry had never received any report from teachers on pupils who are stunted and could not afford to buy food.

“We have a study. There is no such cases in school revealing that the children cannot afford (food) until they fare so badly. So far there has been no report from the teachers,” he told the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Nurul Izzah Anwar (Lembah Pantai-PKR) who wanted a clarification from the ministry on the Unicef report that was published recently.

Among others, it claimed that children staying at PPR around Kuala Lumpur were more affected by the problem compared to children in other areas. – Bernama