Wings Air to make maiden flight to Miri on March 15

MIRI: The maiden flight of Indonesian low-cost airline, Wings Air, from Pontianak to Miri this Thursday has generated much excitement among tourism stakeholders here.

Malindo Air station manager Harris Salleh said the inaugural flight is expected to arrive at Miri Airport around 6.20pm, with a return flight to Pontianak scheduled around 6.50pm the same day.

He disclosed this at the Wings Air inaugural flight preparation meeting at Miri Airport yesterday, which was chaired by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Harris said the aircraft will fly the Pontianak-Miri and the subsequent Miri-Pontianak route daily.

“This route will be served by ATR aircraft with the capacity of 72 passengers, and the price of the ticket starts from RM163.”

He added that tickets for the flight can be bought online via www.lionair.co.id or www.malindoair.com.

Established in 2003, Wings Air is a subsidiary company of Lion Air that focuses on domestic routes and mainly serves as a feeder airline.

Many of Wings Air’s routes are an extension from other Lion Air Group’s airlines such as Batik Air, Malindo Air and Lion Air.

Miri district officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf was among those present at the meeting.