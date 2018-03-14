41 foreign workers arrested in Miri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI : Forty-one Indonesian workers were arrested during a raid at a construction site in Permyjaya on Tuesday.

Two Chinese nationals, believed to be ones harbouring the workers, were also arrested in the ‘Op Libas’, jointly mounted by Battalion 12 General Operation Force (GOF) and Miri Division Immigration Department.

GOF Commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng disclosed that 22 Indonesians were arrested under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act while 19 others under Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Act.

The foreigners were later handed over to Miri Division Immigration Department for further action and investigation.