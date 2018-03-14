Ding pledges support in snooker’s uphill battle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Local snooker players should keep up their spirit, join hands and unite to promote the game of snooker in the state.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing gave this advice when he declared open the 1st Sarikei Open Championship organised by Sarikei Kelab Cue Repok over the weekend.

“I know there are limitations when it comes to promoting the sport. But if all of you can work hard and toil collectively, there is always a possibility to see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Over 40 players from throughout the state are taking part in the six-day championship.

Ding also suggested that the various snooker clubs send players for more tournaments, whether locally or overseas.

“In every sport, it’s the results that count. Once you have the results, it will be easier for you to apply to get the sport recognized,” he said.

He admitted that it was difficult to promote the sport, given its bad image over the years.

“However, if my services are required, I will be willing to work with Sarawak Billiards and Snooker Sports Federation (SBSSF) to look into ways to promote the sport.”

He later announced a RM5,000 grant for Kelab Cue Repok to organise more snooker activities.