Dr M willing to contest under DAP ticket in GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is willing to contest under the ticket of any of the political parties under Pakatan Harapan including DAP in the 14th general election (GE14 ) if his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is dissolved.

The PPBM chairman said this was the option he was considering in view of the dilemma faced by his party following action taken recently by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“I’m open, I can stand for DAP even, maybe (as) president of DAP,” he said sarcastically at a press conference at Parliament’s lobby yesterday after a meeting of Pakatan Harapan’s presidential council.

He was commenting on whether PPBM would field candidates under the ticket of its allies in the opposition coalition in GE14 if the party was dissolved.

Asked if the crisis faced by PPBM was an obstacle to the opposition pack in GE14, Dr Mahathir said: “Of course, if they (RoS) don’t approve, it would be difficult but we will campaign as Pakatan Harapan.”

Recently, the RoS issued a notice to PPBM that required the party to provide certain information and documents to it by March 29 or face de-registration. — Bernama