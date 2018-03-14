Family Planning Association gets RM130,000 grant from Japan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The government of Japan has extended its grant assistance of about RM130,000 to the Sarawak Family Planning Association.

The grant will be used for purchasing an ultrasound scan machine and two autoclaves for healthcare service for women in Sarawak.

The Head of Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu, Hiroko Matsuo signed the grant contract, on behalf of the government of Japan while the Sarawak Family Planning Association was presented by its chairperson, Wee Chong Hui.

Matsuo said the grant assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) is one of the aid schemes to meet the basic human needs such as projects that are highly beneficial at the grassroots level and those that require timely support on humanitarian grounds.

“Since 1989, under the GGP, the government of Japan has been extending assistance in Sabah and Sarawak with 51 small but socially important projects, including electrification by solar system, improvement of the medical facilities and so on. So far these projects amounted to approximately RM6.7 million in total,” she said before the signing ceremony at the Consular Office of Japan in Tanjung Aru.

“The Consular Office of Japan in Kota Kinabalu is always responsive to good proposals from NGOs and other non-profit associations to carry out projects under the GGP,” she said.