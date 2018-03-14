Fuel prices for week March 15-21

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has released fuel prices for the week starting March 15 to March 21.

RON97 price will go down by 2 sen to RM2.45 per litre, while RON95 is a 3-sen decrease to RM2.18 per litre.

Diesel price will go down by one sen to RM2.16 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on March 15 and will last until March 21.

The information was posted on KPDNKK’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.