Nation 

Fuel prices for week March 15-21

RON97, RON95 and diesel fuel pumps.

 

KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has released fuel prices for the week starting March 15  to March 21.

RON97 price will go down by 2 sen to  RM2.45 per litre, while RON95 is a 3-sen decrease  to RM2.18 per litre.

Diesel price will go down by one sen to RM2.16 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on March 15 and will last until March 21.

The information was posted on KPDNKK’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

