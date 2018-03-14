Fuel prices for week March 15-21
KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has released fuel prices for the week starting March 15 to March 21.
RON97 price will go down by 2 sen to RM2.45 per litre, while RON95 is a 3-sen decrease to RM2.18 per litre.
Diesel price will go down by one sen to RM2.16 per litre.
These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on March 15 and will last until March 21.
The information was posted on KPDNKK’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum (15 Mac 2018 – 21 Mac 2018) #CaringMinistry #PenggunaBijak #petrol #ron97 #ron95 #Diesel pic.twitter.com/amiC6aBic4
— mykpdnkk (@mykpdnkk) March 14, 2018