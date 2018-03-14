Julau folk lucky to have Salang as MP — Sikie

Click to print (Opens in new window)

JULAU: People of Julau should count themselves lucky to have a parliamentarian in the person of Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, whom they should be proud of.

Giving the advice was Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai when he attended a meet-the-people gathering at Rumah Luyoh in Tanjung Udol last Sunday.

He told the people that Salang has close rapport with Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders and those in authority.

“That’s why I say the people here are very lucky to have him as their MP,” he spoke at the gathering, where Salang was also present.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, expressed hope that the people in Julau constituency would continue to support Salang when he defends the seat the upcoming election.

“Salang has excellent service record to prove his calibre and sincerity towards the people.

“Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president (Deputy Chief Minister) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing has indicated that Salang will be re-nominated to defend his seat,” he told them.

At the event, Sikie presented a grant of RM15,000 to Rumah Luyoh security and development committee (JKKK).