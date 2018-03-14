Lee welcomes Cheng Guangzhong as new China consul-general in Kuching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin has assured that the relationship between the state government and the China consulate-general in Kuching will remain cordial if not strengthened after the appointment of Cheng Guangzhong as new consul-general.

He foresees a good working relationship between the government and Cheng.

He also assured Cheng that the government would also work closely with the consulate-general on China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative.

“Sarawak can definitely benefit from China’s ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative and I believe with Cheng appointed as the new China consul-general in Kuching, we will be able to

make more achievements. We look forward to a great working relationship,” he said after welcoming Cheng on his arrival at Kuching International Airport yesterday.

Lee was accompanied by leaders of Sarawak-based Chinese associations and other officials.

Cheng, who spoke to reporters in Mandarin, said he already felt at home in the state and could not wait to start working.

He also commented that he was impressed with the environment and atmosphere in Sarawak, saying that Kuching seemed relaxed for him – much to his liking.

He promised to continue the work of his predecessors and said he valued the good working relationship between the consulate-general and the state government.

Cheng takes over the post of China consul-general in Kuching from Fu Jijun, who was consul-general for two years.