Sarawak 

Man found hanging from tree, no foul play suspected

The victim’s remains being brought to a waiting police vehicle, to be sent to Bintulu Hospital.

BINTULU: The body of a man was discovered hanging from a tree at Kampung Kemunting here yesterday morning.

District police chief Supt Zulkifli Suhaili said the body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 11am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of a local man, aged 43, who is believed to have hanged himself,” he said.

Zulkipli said the case has been classified as sudden death pending the outcome of a post-mortem at Bintulu Hospital, but added that no criminal elements were found at the scene.

