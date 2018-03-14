‘Mavcom has resolved, closed most complaint cases’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) resolved and closed 99.7 per cent of the 735 complaint cases lodged with it from July to December 2017.

This was an improvement in performance even as the number of complaints lodged increased by 23 per cent from the same period the previous year.

Out of the 735 complaints, 721 were on airlines while 14 on airports. Complaints on mishandled baggage, processing of refunds, and flight delays made up 63.3 per cent.

In a press statement, Mavcom executive chairman Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dato Sri Abdullah Ahmad said they continue to welcome feedback from

consumers as Mavcom firmly believes the growing number of consumers aware of and empowered to exercise their rights bodes well for the sector in the long-term.

“Of course, we are cognisant of our mandate to ensure these complaints are addressed, resolved and closed in a timely manner. That we have successfully done so is a hallmark of our commitment to helping Malaysian air travellers.”

Consumers also lodged complaints on airport facilities and services. The number of complaints received, though minimal, has risen slightly.

KLIA and klia2 received the majority of complaints, followed by airports in Sabah and Sarawak.

Mavcom Consumer Affairs director Pushpalatha Subramaniam told reporters during a media teach-in session here yesterday that a consumer should first try to resolve the matter with the airlines or airport concerned.

“Around 95 per cent of them take it to the airlines first before coming to us. Around 51 per cent of decisions from March 2016 to January 2018 supported consumers,” she said, adding that they received 2,058 complaints in that period.

Pushpalatha said it was important for air travellers to know their rights under the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016, with the industry also accountable for their quality of service.

To learn more, visit Mavcom’s website at mavcom.my.