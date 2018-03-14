MOE, TM collaborate to empower education system

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be embarking on a Digital Education Transformation initiative to empower the Malaysian education system through innovation and digitalisation.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said this long-term partnership would enable the ministry to boost and accelerate its digital transformation journey through high-speed broadband connectivity, interactive smartboard, smart devices, as well as teaching and learning the 21st century way.

“The transformation will also digitise the students’ tracking and attendance system for their own safety, as parents and teachers will have real-time visibility of the students’ attendance.

“Ultimately, all data and information from these solutions will be integrated and combined into one single platform for Big Data analytics,” he told a media briefing after officiating the event here yesterday.

In conjunction with the partnership, TM has also introduced the ‘JASA Pack’, a Unifi Mobile plan exclusively for teachers at only RM59 a month for unlimited data, calls and SMS, available at all TM Points nationwide.

Meanwhile, TM chairman Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob said the collaboration would ensure effective delivery of the Digital Education Transformation programme, in line with the government’s National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan.

“We are proud to play our role as the strategic partner in establishing the ecosystem for MOE’s digital transformation programme.

“We are looking forward to work with MOE to accelerate the delivery of innovative digital services and solutions for the education sector towards building a knowledge-based workforce for the country,” he added.

He added that the collaboration would focus on four main pillars, namely 21st Century Teaching & Learning, Enterprise Architecture, Education Analytics, and other Value-Added services suitable for education. — Bernama