Morning flash floods hit 19 areas across Kuching, Samarahan, Serian

KUCHING: Nineteen areas across Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions were hit by flash floods early yesterday, following continuous heavy rain since 3am.

At Kampung Ensebang Plaie in Balai Ringin, Serian, the flood caused the road leading to the village to be impassable to small vehicles.

It is said that the floodwater reached about two feet above ground and had entered 10 houses there yesterday morning. However at around 11am, the water level began to subside.

Meanwhile in this division, the affected areas were Kampung Tabuan Dayak, Tabuan Laru, Tabuan Jaya, Kampung Selipar Putus, Sungai Batu, Lorong Haji Gobel, Sungai Linut, Kampung Segong, Jalan Bau-Serikin, Tambak Batu Kitang, SK Tabuan Hulu and Kampung Sinar Budi.

In Samarahan, flash floods hit Kampung Sampun Jugu, Kampung Nangka, Kampung Tanjung Bundong, Kampung Endap, Kampung Pinang and Kampung Entinggan.

Based on the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) report at 4pm yesterday, floodwater had receded in most of these areas.

“The Kuching Barrage started draining out water from the city at 3.30pm (yesterday) and would continue till 9pm, to help mitigate the situation,” said the committee.