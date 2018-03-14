No shortage of diesel, petrol in Lawas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has dismissed claims in social media that there is a shortage of petrol and diesel in Lawas following the closure of a petrol station on Monday.

Limbang KPDNKK head Zakaria Awang said the petrol station had to be closed temporarily following a mistake during the tank-filling process on Sunday.

“During the loading process, the RON95 petrol tank was filled with diesel and this had caused problem to vehicles after filling up at the station on Sunday,” he said yesterday.

Zakaria said the petrol station had been operating as usual yesterday and the problem had been taken care of.

“Affected vehicle owners could contact Lawas KPDNKK office for assistance in repairing their vehicles as the owner of the station has expressed willingness to help,” he said. — Bernama