‘Positive response from govt agencies in 2015 AG Report’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The state Public Accounts Committee (PAC) disclosed that it has received positive response from various government agencies on issues raised in the second series of the Auditor-General’s Report 2015 (AGR 2015 Series II).

State PAC chairman Aidel Lariwoo said the PAC had called up agencies, statutory bodies and government-linked companies to explain the issues involving them.

He said issues raised in the AGR 2015 Series II included matters relating to the management of assessment rates, the Aquatic Centre project at the Sarawak Sports Complex in Petra Jaya, as well as the renovation and/or upgrading of facilities at Tanjung Manis Port, Sejadu Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd.

“The formation of PAC is important to provide the necessary check and balance involving government spending so that it would get the maximum return to taxpayers. It also ensures that government money is well spent for the people,” the Sadong Jaya assemblyman told reporters at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex in Petra Jaya yesterday.

Aidel, who chaired the two-day PAC meeting which ended yesterday, also said his committee had gone through and updated all issues in the second series of AGR 2015.

He said the committee, however, had not gone through the 2016 AGR as it had not yet been tabled at a DUN sitting to allow them to make the checks.

Members of the state PAC are Datuk Ranum Mina (BN-Opar), Chiew Chiu Sing (DAP-Tanjung Batu), Alexander Vincent (BN-Ngemah), Mohd Chee Kadir (BN-Kabong), See Chee How (PKR-Batu Lintang), Yussibnosh Balo (BN-Tellian) and Lo Khere Chiang (BN-Batu Kitang).

Meanwhile, the state PAC ex-officio comprises senior government management staff – Datu Jumastapha Lamat, Toiayah Tioh, Antonio Kahti Galis, Datu Laura Lee and Grace Hii Hui Hing.