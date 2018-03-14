Public Bank’s founder, chairman Teh receives prestigious banker award

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Public Bank’s founder and chairman, Tan Sri Dr Teh Hong Piow has been awarded the ‘The Greatest Malaysian Banker of All Time’ by the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation recently, during the Public Bank Management Seminar Dinner held at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Dr KK Johan, president of the BrandLaureate, presented the award to Teh in the presence of more than 4,000 staff of the Public Bank Group.

Dr KK Johan in his citation speech said, “For the past 50 years, there is no other banker extraordinaire that has steadfastly grown the bank to record breaking feats, positive growth year after year and for 2017, achieved a net profit to RM5.47 billion reached through organic growth and brilliant strategic moves.”

He added, “He defines banking leadership and with his principles and philosophy has set standards of good banking practices, which is emulated and respected by his peers.”

Dr KK Johan continued, “The APBF has specially crafted a trophy to present to you tonight – a trophy that symbolises your weight in the industry as a banking giant and a trophy that is very elaborate, specially crafted and designed like no other trophies designed before.

“A masterpiece only meant for the Great Master Banker. No one has received it before and is worthy of it except the honourable founder, chairman of Public Bank, Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow. This award is meant only for the greatest and the best!”

With this latest award, Teh has received a total of 45 personal to holder awards in recognition of his exemplary commitment to excellence and lifetime dedication to the banking industry.