Python caught after swallowing cat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A python over three feet in length was caught by a team of personnel from Civil Defense Department (JPAM) near a house in Taman Siang Siang in Senadin around 3pm on Tuesday.

The house owner, who contacted JPAM Miri for assistance, said she spotted the snake near her flower pots and was scared to get near it.

The team arrived around 2.53pm and found the python hiding in between the flowers. It had apparently just swallowed a neighbourhood cat.

The team took only a few minutes to catch the reptile and brought it back to their office.

It is not an uncommon occurrence for pythons to be caught in the act of feeding on domesticated animals. Just last week, a woman in Sibu lost her puppy after it was swallowed by a python.