QR code for convenience of taxpayers

KOTA KINABALU: In line with the Hasil Transformation 2018 plan, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM) has launched its Quick Response code (QR code) as the latest initiative for public convenience in quickly obtaining tax information.

With the introduction of the QR code, taxpayers can access information more easily through one symbol, said IRBM chief executive officer Dato Sri Sabin Samitah, who launched the QR code at a get-together with the local media yesterday.

+ACI-Introducing this convenience is one of IRBM’s steps towards digital transformation, in line with our desire to make tax matters easier and more user-friendly,+ACI- he said.

To use the feature, smartphones must have a QR code scanner which can be downloaded in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Among information that can be accessed through the IRBM QR code include income tax payment (individual, company, employer), corporate tax, income tax, individual business income, responsibility of employer, tax on co-operative, real property gains tax, stamp duty, stoppage order, digital economy and termination of service.

Meanwhile, Sabin disclosed that IRBM recorded increased tax collection in Sabah last year, of RM531,521,500.

The improvement constituted a 15.5 per cent rise to RM3.96 billion in 2017 from RM3.4 billion in 2016, he said.

+AJM-This is the result of new approaches to ensure the organisation is on track with its vision and direction.

+AJM-Looking back, IRBM experienced a downfall in collection of direct taxes for two consecutive years, in 2015 and 2016.

+AJM-This situation led us to develop better strategies to focus on strengthening core tax activities and organisational management, to generate full impact and success in every implementation,+AJQ- he said.

Hoping to sustain the improvement, Sabin said IRBM targets further escalation for this year+AJI-s tax collection, with RM4.32 billion.

Additionally, national figures also depicted growth last year with RM9 billion, which showed an 8.15 per cent rise from 2016, following national economic development.

+AJM-Last year+AJI-s gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.9 per cent surpassed the World Bank+AJI-s initial projection of 4.2 per cent, positively impacting all economic sectors including national revenue collection,+AJQ- said Sabin.

Apart from economic factors, he also attributed public awareness to increased tax collection, as more people are conscious of their responsibility as tax-paying citizens. Sabin also thanked the media for their continued support in spreading the awareness.