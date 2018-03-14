Rafizi Ramli of PKR announces not contesting in GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli announced in the Dewan Rakyat today that he would not contest in the 14th General Election.

The PKR vice-president, speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, said it would be his final speech in the house.

“I apologise if have been harsh in my criticism over the past five years in this august house and If I had hurt the feelings of those over there (government side),” said the PKR vice-president.

Rafizi extended his thanks to the Barisan Nasional MPs, saying they had been open in their arguments with him.

On Feb 7, the Shah Alam Sessions Court imposed a 30-month jail sentence on Rafizi and a former bank clerk, Johari Mohamad, after they were found guilty of having leaked confidential banking details belonging to the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) in March 2012.

The court has allowed a stay of execution pending appeal. – Bernama