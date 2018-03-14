Sarawak to set up Singapore office to facilitate agriculture, tourism activities — Chief Minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A special office will be set up in Singapore by January next year to facilitate agriculture and tourism activities between Sarawak and the island nation.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the office would serve as a support outlet particularly for the export of agriculture produce from Sarawak to Singapore.

More importantly, he said the office would be manned by state civil officers and would give Sarawak a strategic presence in Singapore – the heart of Asean.

“Civil officers from Sarawak will be manning the office. So anyone (from Sarawak) who wants to communicate with Singapore (on agriculture and tourism) can do so (through the office).

“I have directed the State Secretary (Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani) to do so (set up the office). Hopefully the office could be set up latest by January 2019,” he disclosed this at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) 14th Convention appreciation dinner here last night.

The decision to set up the office, he said, was made following a fruitful working visit to Singapore recently. During the visit, Abang Johari said the Sarawak and Singapore governments discussed areas where they could collaborate on, especially in the agriculture sector.

“So we want to take the advantage of the opportunity since we have partnered with Singapore to set up a mobile digital payment platform, which will ease our trade and business activities,” he added.

