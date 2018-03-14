Sarawakian businesses asked to prioritise safety

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Businesses in the state have been asked to prioritise safety in order to excel.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani said prioritising safety is necessary for organisations to compete not only locally but on a global scale.

“To me, safety leads to excellence in business ventures as safety equals quality and quality equals excellence. Therefore, for an organisation to excel in their business, it must look into the aspect of safety as a priority,” he said when officiating at the CEO Talk ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution – The CEO Dilemma’ yesterday.

“I noticed that organisations that succeed had taken safety as a priority and successful and excellent organisations always have safety sign boards, safety indicators on their project sites – like signs of zero accidents, one thousand man-hours no accidents, and more.”

Morshidi also pointed out the need for standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The state government has many projects and we want organisations which are involved to implement these project to do an excellent job.

“By doing so, you are ensuring that you have SOP, you always comply and have a target. When you comply to these SOP, then your organisation is practising excellence,” he said.

He said economic growth for Sarawak is currently around 4 per cent, while the target is 5.6 per cent.

“This is where digital technology and the use of digital economy will contribute as any project that goes through it will have many more spin-off effects that allow the state to achieve that economic growth rate. This strategy is to ensure that we can also leapfrog the state to achieve Industry 4.0,” he said.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia Productivity Corporation, and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak.

Among those present were Tabung Baitumal Sarawak general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia board chairman Tan Sri Datuk Prof Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, and MPC Sarawak regional director Tengku Azmi Tengku Majid.