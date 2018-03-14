Sabah 

UMS signs MoU to develop teaching resort

Neil Brian Joseph

D Kamarudin (third left) and Dares (fourth left) exchanging documents as Yeo (fifth left) and other guests look on.

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Traverse Tours Sdn Bhd to develop a teaching resort in its campus, the first of its kind in the state.

The resort will serve as a platform to train and expose the UMS students to the resort industry, an initiative that is in line with the state’s need to anticipate its booming tourism industry.

In its bid to attract both local and foreign tourists, the resort will have 30 chalet units, which are equipped with eco-friendly features, as well as restaurants and spa facilities.

The resort will be located near the campus’ Business, Economics and Accounting Faculty (FPEP) and the beaches.

Meanwhile, UMS Vice Chancellor Professor Datuk Dr D Kamarudin D Mudin said that the teaching resort would serve as an invaluable gift to the tourism students of UMS.

It is also in line with the Higher Education Ministry’s Industry in Campus concept, the Fourth Industrial Revolution as well as the main pillars of the Sabah Leap 2035.

It is understood that Traverse Tours is local Bumiputra company that has been around for nearly 30 years.

Among those present in the event were Traverse Tours Management Director Dares Saham and Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai.

