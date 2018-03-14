Youth to stand trial for trafficking in cannabis on Mar 29

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here yesterday ordered a youth to enter his defence on a charge of trafficking in 6,626 grams of cannabis.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad made the order in the case of Mohd Izzan Azhar Abdullah, 22, after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused.

Mohd Izzan, represented by counsel Zahir Shah, was arrested at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sabah police headquarters here at 8pm on September 14, 2016 for alleged trafficking in cannabis.

The court fixed March 29 for the defence trial.

It was learnt that the accused will be the sole defence witness and he has opted to give written statement.

During prosecution stage, nine witnesses were called to testify against the accused.