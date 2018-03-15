Bid to prevent deregistration of Sandakan Hakka Association

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The United Sabah and FT Labuan Hakka Association has pledged to facilitate the Sandakan Hakka Association in its re-election to prevent its possible deregistration.

The United Sabah and FT Labuan Hakka Association life honorary president Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, along with the life honorary president Datuk Jimmy Yong, president Datuk Jimmy Tham and founding president Datuk Hiew Nyuk Yin made the assurance after a meeting here on Tuesday.

Liew expressed concern that the Sandakan Hakka Association might possibility face deregistration.

“The priority now is to facilitate the association in its re-election as per the instructions by the Registrar of Societies (ROS).”

Liew, who is also the president of Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC), said he would not hesitate to provide assistance on issues pertaining to the Chinese community or Hakka community.

Meanwhile, Hiew also commended Liew, Tham and Yong for their contribution to the Hakka community and Chinese education.

He believed that Liew, with his influence and close relations with the State Government leaders, would augur well for the development of Chinese education and culture, as well as the unity and welfare of the Hakka community.