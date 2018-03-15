Court to hear over Pakatan Harapan’s application to RoS on April 5

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set April 5 to hear an application for a judicial review by Pakatan Harapan to obtain a court order to compel the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to respond to its application to be a registered organisation.

Judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi fixed the date in chambers in the presence of lawyer Michelle Ng , representing Pakatan Harapan, and senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan, who acted for RoS.

Ng, when met by reporters, said the date fixed by the court was supposed to be the last day sitting of the current Parliament session.

”The court also ordered both parties to file their respective affidavit before the hearing date,” she added.

Pakatan Harapan had obtained leave to initiate the judicial proceeding last March 1.

In the application filed last Feb 21, Pakatan Harapan named Pakatan Harapan Protem Committee secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng; PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; Parti Amanah Negara deputy secretary-general Abang Ahmad Kerdee Abang Masagus; and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh as the applicants, and RoS as the sole respondent.

All the applicants demanded a declaration that the RoS move not to register Pakatan Harapan and reply to a letter dated Feb 6, 2018, ran contrary to its statutory obligation.

They also demanded a declaration that the action by the RoS was unreasonable, mala fide, besides demanding a writ of mandamus to compel the RoS to register Pakatan Harapan under the Societies Act 1966. – Bernama