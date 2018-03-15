Education Ministry opens tender to pick English textbooks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has opened a tender for English textbooks conforming to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) guide and having local content, said Deputy Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

Chong said this was to replace two imported textbooks, ‘Super Mind’ and ‘Pulse 2’, which began to be used this year.

“The curriculum, which is streamlined with the CEFR, namely, the European Council’s developed guidelines for measuring foreign language skills, requires books that meet the standard, but the books are still not in the local market.

“Nevertheless, we have opened the tender and the ministry will choose the companies that can supply the books,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was answering a question from Zairil Khir Johari (DAP-Bukit Bendera) who had asked the ministry to explain why English textbooks acquired for last year were replaced with imported textbooks.

Based on the circular dated Aug 16, 2017, and Sept 12, 2017, all Year One and Year Two students would use the ‘Super Mind’ book while Form One and Form Two students would use the ‘Pulse 2’ as the English textbooks beginning this year.

Chong denied that the two imported textbooks had replaced the original textbooks and said that the imported textbooks were being used together with the existing textbooks.

Answering a supplementary question, from Datin Mastura Yazid (BN-Kuala Kangsar), on when the ministry would implement the use of ‘e-textbooks’ fully in the process of teaching and learning, Chong said the matter was still being studied.

“The ministry is in the process of looking into some textbooks to be turned into digital books. We are also considering the use of the gadgets, whether students need to bring their own or the school needs to provide, as well as the cost. We will make an announcement once these matters have been settled,” he said. — Bernama