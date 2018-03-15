Election under scrutiny

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MACC to work with EC, police in monitoring corruption during GE14

KUCHING: A taskforce comprising Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Election Commission (EC) and police will be formed to monitor corruption during the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operation) Datuk Seri Azam Baki told reporters this at the state MACC headquarters at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho here yesterday.

“When Parliament is dissolved, MACC together with EC and the police will form a taskforce to look into any issues or complaints raised by individuals, politicians or any political parties.

“The task force will monitor the election campaign and offences under the MACC Act and EC Act 1954,” he said.

Earlier Azam witnessed the handover of duty by state MACC senior assistant commissioner Zulhairy Zaidel to MACC chief assistant commissioner Razim Mohd Nor as state MACC director.

Azam, MACC said had been involved in monitoring corruption during elections since 1990.

Earlier, in his speech, he disclosed that the state MACC had investigated 1,242 individuals from 2010 until March this year, 537 arrests were made and 317 individuals charged.

He urged the state MACC officers to take proactive steps to combat corruption and appealed to the public to work with them.

“We need to be proactive and effective in our effort and service to fight corruption,” he said.

He assured that the state MACC will continue to fight corruption in the state and hoped the media continue to assist MACC to disseminate information about corruption.

Azam also said he visited Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and State Secretary Tan Sri Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani yesterday morning to discuss cooperation with

the state government in enhancing integrity among civil servants.

Meanwhile, Razim who hails from Negeri Sembilan said the state MACC will foster a good working relationship with the state government in fighting corruption.