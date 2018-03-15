Firearm, live bullet seized as police storm amok man’s hideout

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Police arrested a man in Marudi on Tuesday after he threatened to shoot his younger sister with a homemade firearm.

Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut said the 39-year-old suspect was nabbed around 2.30pm when police stormed a hut at an orchard near Long Miri.

“The suspect’s 29-year-old sister lodged a police report a day earlier after he ran amok at their longhouse in Baram and discharged a shot from his weapon.

“The sister ran away as she feared for her safety, but was chased by the suspect who then threatened to shoot her,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Following his arrest at the hut, police seized a pump gun and a bag containing a live bullet.

The case has been classified under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

It is learnt that the suspect had previously spent a year behind bars for attempted rape.