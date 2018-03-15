Prime Minister launches Bumiputera Education Tour 2018

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak yesterday launched a convoy of 100 youth and student leaders who will seek out 200,000 Bumiputera SPM leavers in the country and assist them to pursue their studies at tertiary institutions and skills institutes.

The ‘Jelajah Pendidikan Bumiputera 2018’ (Bumiputera Education Tour 2018) or JBP 2018 convoy will identify these people from among SPM leavers between 2013 and 2017 in 28 locations in 92 parliamentary constituencies.

Najib launched the convoy, organised by Yayasan Destini Anak Bangsa (YDAB) and Gerakan Pendidikan Bumiputera Malaysia with the cooperation of the 4B Youth Movement, at the compound of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The convoy of a bus, six four-wheel-drive vehicles, two vans and multipurpose vehicles transporting the secretariat of 100 youth leaders and student leaders is scheduled to arrive at its first destination, in Bagan Datuk, Perak, on March 24. Deputy Prime Minister and Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will officiate at the JBP 2018 event at Sekolah Menengah Sains Bagan Datuk.

The tour is scheduled to conclude in Sarawak on May 1.

JBP is Najib’s initiative to help underprivileged Malaysians to uplift the level of education of their children despite coming from varying backgrounds.

YDAB patron and chairman of the JPB Parent Committee, Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dr Sahol Hamid Abu Bakar, said JBP 2018 had set the target to emplace 65,000 Bumiputera SPM leavers in 37 institutions of higher learning and skills institutes as well as public universities. — Bernama