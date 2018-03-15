Sabah achieves best state average grade in 2017 SPM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s 2017 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) state average grade of 5.51 was the best that had been achieved by the state so far.

According to State Education Department Director, Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul, the state’s average grade for the examination in 2016 was 5.64.

“This marked an improvement of 0.13,” she said when announcing the state’s 2017 SPM result and performance at SM All Saints today.

“On the whole, our SPM candidates performance in 2017 showed an improvement in terms of quality which is measured with the state average grade. A smaller value indicates better performance,” she explained.

In terms of percentage, she said the state also performed better in the 2017 SPM examination, achieving 86.20 per cent in 2017 as compared to 85.91 per cent in 2016 (an increase of 0.29 per cent), she said.

Maimunah said the number of students passing all subjects, and attaining at least a grade E in the subjects have also risen.

“The number of students attaining all pass for the subjects they sat for were 17,217 or 50.88 per cent as compared to 16,321 or 48.60 per cent in 2016,” she added.

At the same time, she said a total of 151 candidates attained grade A (A+, A and A-) in 2017 as compared to 113 candidates in 2016.

Altogether, a total of 33,838 school candidates in Sabah sat for the examination last year as compared to 33,581 candidates in 2016.

Maimunah also said that 18 out of the 53 subjects taken by the candidates last year achieved 100 per cent passes, adding that candidates also achieved better performance in Bahasa Malaysia, English, Islam Education, History and Mathematics.

A total of 12 schools achieved excellence in the 2017 SPM examination. They were SM Sains Kota Kinabalu (1.83 school average grade), SM Sains Lahad Datu (2.52), SM St Micheal Penampang (3.27), SM Ugama Islamiah Tawau (3.29), SMK Perempuan Sandakan (3.33), SMK Agama Tun Ahmadshah Kota Kinabalu (3.39), SMA Al-Irsyadiah Marakau Ranau (3.53), SMK Agama Kota Kinabalu (3.69), SMK Agama Keningau (3.93), SMK Agama Mohamad Ali Ranau (4.01), SM All Saints Kota Kinabalu (4.08) and SMK Tawau (4.11).

Awards were also given to nine schools that showed drastic improvements in their achievement in the 2017 SPM examination. The schools were SMK St John Beaufort, SMK Beluran II, SMK Agama Tun Juhar Sandakan, SMK Sungai Damit Tuaran, SMK Kabongan II Semporna, SMK St Anthony Tenom, SMK Tamparuli, SMK Kudat adn SMK Bukit Garam II Kinabatangan.

The gap of performance between urban and rural schools was also small at only 1.17 per cent.

Also announced today were the 2017 SPM candidates with excellent performance. They were Kon Siew Yan from SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu who attained 10A+ and 1A-, Nelly Chia Lee Teng who attained 9A+, 1A and 1A-, Chin Siau Wui who attained 8A+, 2A and 1A- and Theophania Hor Zhi Zhen who attained 8A+, 1A, 1A- and 1B+. Nelly, Chin and Theophania were all students of SM Sung Siew, Sandakan.

Other candidates with excellent results were Jade Marie Robert (SM St Michael Penampang), Valerian Paul Lasiun (SM St Michael Penampang), Livia Lee Yeong Lin (SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu), Eva Eleanor Ng Bansing (SM St Michael Penampang), Muhammad Shamim Nafery (SMK Keningau II), Chai Shun Quan (SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu), Joel Wong Seng Yuan (SM Lok Yuk Likas), Yeo Jia Ju (SMK Muhibbah Sandakan), Jagdill Singh Sandhu (SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu), Abdul Haqeem Adong (SM Sains Sabah), Chua Lik Hoong (SM Sung Siew Sandakan), Enoch Jauw Xian Hao (SM Tinggi Kota Kinabalu), Nurul Nafisah Hasnul Hafiz (SM Sains Sabah) and Max Nathanel Morius (SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin Penampang).