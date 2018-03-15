Sabah Youth and Sports minister passes away at 56

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Story updated at 1.42pm with a reaction from Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman

TAWAU: Sabah Youth and Sports minister and Apas assemblyman Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, 56, passed away last night in Kuala Lumpur.

The news of his death was announced by his brother Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan via social media.

Nizam said his brother passed away at about 11.59pm and his body would be flown over to Tawau today (March 15).

Tawfiq’s family members accompanied his body on a 7.30am flight, and the flight was expected to arrive Tawau at 10.20am.

Thereafter, his remains would be brought to the family home at Banyan Drive for prayers. At 1pm, his remains will be brought to Raya Mosque for prayers before burial at Wallace Cemetery in front Sekolah Islamiah at around 2pm.

Meanwhile, Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman, on behalf of the State Government and the people of Sabah said he felt sad on the passing of Tawfiq.

Musa when interviewed at Raya Mosque, said Tawfiq was a good friend who was noble and kind hearted.

He described Tawfiq as a working minister who carried out his job responsibly.

Musa conveyed condolences to the family and strength in facing a difficult time.