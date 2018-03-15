Sarawak records better state average grade in 2017 SPM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded a state average grade (GPN) of 5.17 in the 2017 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), bettering its 2016 achievement.

State Education Department director Rakayah Madon said Sarawak recorded a GPN 5.34 in 2016, which means the achievement performance of the SPM candidates in the state in 2017 improved by 0.17 in terms of GPN.

“Overall, the achievement of the Sarawak candidates in the 2017 SPM was encouraging,” she said during the official announcement of the state-level SPM results here today.

Rakayah said a total of 37,092 candidates in Sarawak registered for SPM last year – with 34, 183 candidates (92.16 per cent) from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan; 361 candidates (0.97 per cent) under other agencies; 1083 (2.92 per cent) from private schools; and 1465 (3.95 per cent) private candidates.

She noted that a total of 28,108 or 83.21 per cent of the 33,778 candidates from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan who sat for the exam obtained their certificates by scoring at least a pass in Bahasa Melayu and History.

She said based on the School Cumulative Grade (GPS), most schools in Sarawak can be summarized as being in the category of Excellent (0.00-2.25), Good (2.25-4.50) and Satisfactory (4.51-6.75).

“Only four out of 183 schools in Sarawak could be categorized as Potential having the GPS of 6.75-9.00,” she said.

She also revealed that some 22 Secondary Schools in Sarawak had successfully achieved GPS of 4.00 and below.

The schools that achieve the highest grade in Sarawak are Sekolah Menengah Sains Kuching Utara, Padawan (2.12), Sekolah mengah Sains Miri (2.17), Kolej Datu Patinggi Abang Hj Abdillah, Kuching (2.49), SMK St Elizabeth, Sibu (2.66), Sekolah Menengah Sains Kuching, Padawan (2.67), SMK Methodist, Sibu (2.84), Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Hj Bujang, Miri (2.89), SMK Sacred Heart, Sibu (2.98), SMK Agama Tun Ahmad Zaidi, Kuching (3.17), SMK St. Anthony, Sarikei (3.33), SMK Tinggi, Sarikei (3.58(, SMK Lutong Miri (3.63), SMK Kubong, Limbang (3.68), SMK Agama Sheikh Hj Othman Abd Wahab, Padawan (3.75), SMK Sungai Merah, Sibu (3.77), SMK Bandar Sibu (3.80), SMK Tung Hua, Sibu (3.89), SMK Agama Miri (3.89), SMK Kwong Hua Middle, Sibu (3.91), SMK Batu Lintang (3.94), SMK Tinggi Kuching (3.97) and Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak, Kuching (4.00).

Rakayah said the 2017 SPM results also showed that 23 secondary schools had at least 10 candidates scoring a minimum of A- in all the subjects they sat for.

SMK Methodist, Sibu had 73 candidates scoring at least A- in all their subjects; followed by SMK Chung Hua, Miri (39), SMK St. Elizabeth, Sibu (30), SMK St, Anthony, Sarikei (29), SMK Green Road, Kuching (28), SMK Lutong, Miri (25), SMK Batu Lintang, Kuching (22), Kolej Datu Patinggi Abang Hj Abdillah, Kuching (21), Sekolah Menengah Sains Kuching Utara, Padawan (20), SMK Tung Hua, Sibu (20), SMK Sg Maong, Padawan (18), SMK Sg Tapang, Samarahan (18), SMK Tinggi, Sarikei (17), SMK Sacred Heart, Sibu (16), SMK Bandar Kuching No. 1 (16), Kolej Tun Datuk Tuanku Hj Bujang, Miri (14), SMK Siburan, Padawan (14), SMK DPH Abdul Gapor, Kuching (14), SMK St Joseph (13), SMK Chung Hua, Sibu (12), SMK St Columba, Miri (11) and SMK Jalan Arang, Padawan (10).

She also announced that a total of 24 candidates from Sarawak had A + grade in at least nine subjects.

“Of these, one of them got 12A+, five got 11A+, 15 got 10A+ and three got 9A + in all subjects taken,” she said.

The 12A+ achiever is Angel Lai An Ge (SMK Methodist, Sibu) while the 11A+ achievers are Chong Min Hui (SMK Chung Hua Miri), Cheong Kang Min, Cindy Ho Mei Jin, Delphina Tiong Ming Min (SMK Methodist, Sibu) and Evelyn Lau Ming Yii (SMK St Elizabeth, Sibu).

The 10+ scorers are Ting Su Chi, Livian Poh Li Xuan (both from SMK Bandar Kuching No 1, Kuching), Celine Liaw Sze Ling, Golden Wong Siew Sieng, Jonathan Chua Wei Sheng, Lau Zheng Yue (all from SMK Chung Hua, Miri), Myra Ng Sze Hui (SMK DPH Abdul Gapor, Kuching), Clarissa Phung Pao Yee (SMK Green Road, Kuching), Yii Wang Ying (SMK Jalan Arang, Kuching), Jane Lau Bi Yien (SMK Methodist, Sibu), Tan Jun Jie (SMK Sg Maong, Padawan), Roland Chieng Ung Lung, Vivian Teng Xiu Wen (SMK St Anthony, Sarikei), Grace Tang Ai (SMK St Elizabeth, Sibu) while the 9A+ achievers are Jacx Chan Ken Yew, Joshua Jong Shan Ho (SMK St Joseph, Kuching) and Daniel Chieng Kai Kiong (SMK St Columba, Miri).