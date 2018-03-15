‘Sibu focal point of smuggling activities in central region’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu is the focal point of smuggling activities in the central region of Sarawak, with smugglers utilising river transportation to bring in cigarettes, liquor and other contraband.

General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 10 commanding officer Supt Sanudin Md Isa said intelligence gathered indicated that the contraband is often brought in by large vessels as it can be easily hidden among the legal cargo.

“River transport is the most common mode adopted by smugglers to bring in contraband items such as cigarettes and liquor. Once the items are brought into Sibu, they are then distributed to smaller places outside the town,” he said in a press conference yesterday.

Sanudin pointed out that combating smuggling activities required a joint effort by not just government agencies, but members of the public as well.

“Members of the public who come across or possess information on smuggling activities should notify the authorities so that action can be taken.”

During the press conference, Sanudin announced the seizure of cigarettes and liquor worth RM75,000 by the GOF on Tuesday.

The operation, codenamed Ops Libas, saw Battalion 10 personnel raid houses at Nibong Road and Berlian Road.

The raid at Nibong Road led to the seizure of 1,125 cartons of cigarettes, worth about RM30,000.

He said the second raid at Berlian Road saw the seizure of 324 bottles of liquor and 690 boxes of cigarettes.

“My men used an iron cutter to cut the lock to enter the compound of the house before forcing open the main door,” he said, adding the items were valued at RM45,000.

All of the seized items have been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation.

Battalion 10 deputy commanding officer DSP Frediel Nyambong and intelligence section officer Inspector Hafizhazman Hassan were among those present at the press conference.