Two alleged litterbugs arrested at home after no-show in court

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) arrested two litterbugs for failing to appear in court after they were slapped with on-the-spot summonses by City Hall enforcement unit.

City Hall deputy director-general (operations) Noorliza Awang Alip said the two men, aged 19 and 35, were arrested at their homes at Bandaran Berjaya and Sembulan, respectively.

The duo were among 18 individuals who were currently targeted by City Hall for their failure to appear in court, after they received the summonses

Once arrested, these individuals will be brought to court and will face their respective sentences under the City Hall Anti-Litter By-Laws 2010.

Yesterday’s operation, which took around two and half hours, involved 16 City Hall enforcement unit personnel as well as the police.

Noorliza disclosed that City Hall had trouble locating some of the individuals as they have moved to other housing areas.

She added that some of the individuals’ family members had even lied to City Hall personnel in an attempt to prevent the litterbugs from getting arrested.

“During the operation, City Hall personnel had also apprehended a woman and her child for failing to produce identification documents. This matter will be brought to the police for further action,¨ Noorliza said when met by reporters at the operation yesterday.

She said residents of Bandaran Berjaya were now more aware of the negative effects of littering as the amount of rubbish in the area had decreased.

“As for Sembulan, rubbish is still a serious problem for the residents. Thus, City Hall will continue its efforts to locate the remaining litterbugs and it will try to improve the awareness level of its residents,¨ she added.

Also present was City Hall Enforcement Unit director Abdul Mukti Muchlish.