Two fishermen die while working on fishing trawler

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Two fishermen reportedly died while working on a fishing trawler in the waters off Pulau Mengalum on Tuesday.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said based on initial police investigation, the deceased, Abdullah Gading, 21, and Muhammad Mansur, 31, were pulling in the trawl net about 8.30 am when they passed away.

“We are still investigating into the case but for now, police have not found any foul play involved,” he said yesterday.

The bodies of the deceased, both from Indonesia, have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have for the time being, classified the case as sudden death pending the finalization of a thorough investigation.