Wings Air’s maiden flight to Miri arrives at Miri Airport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Some 51 passengers onboard Wings Air’s maiden flight from Pontianak to Miri have landed safely at Miri Airport at around 6.20pm today.

Miri is the second international route operated by Wings Air from Pontianak after the first initiated flight to Kuching on January, this year.

On hand to welcome the passengers was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Also present were lndonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana, Indonesian Consul Jeneral in Kuching Jahar Gultom,Wings Air’s Southeast Asia director Denny Abdi, Sarawak Tourism Blard acting chief executive officer (CEO) Mary Wan Mering.