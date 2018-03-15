Woman grocery shop owner among three held in Long Lama drug bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A female grocery shop owner in Long Lama, Baram was arrested by police for drug trafficking following a police raid in Kampung Kayan on Tuesday.

State Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latiff in a statement yesterday said the 30-year-old woman was together with two jobless men at an unnumbered house around 3.30pm.

“Upon inspection of the house, police found 30 plastic packets containing suspected Syabu inside a container. The drugs are estimated to be worth RM9,000,” he said.

He disclosed that police also seized a four-wheel-drive vehicle from one of the suspects.

“The woman, who owns a grocery shop in Long Lama, tested negative for drugs while the two jobless men were positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” added Sahar.

The case has been classified under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

In a separate raid earlier the same day, police nabbed a mechanic at the Long Lama bazaar for drug possession.

According to Sahar, the 33-year-old was detained around 2.30pm at a car-repair workshop following a tip-off.

He said a body search conducted on the suspect did not produce anything illegal, but that a further check inside his workplace led to the discovery of two straw tubes containing substance believed to be Syabu.

“The drugs seized are estimated to be worth RM720. The suspect also tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine,” said Sahar.

The case has been classified under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.