15 years’ jail, 5 strokes for raping own daughter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LAWAS: The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a father of eight children to 15 years of jail and five strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty of raping his 26-year-old daughter.

Judge Mohd Hafizi Abdul Halim ordered the sentence to commence from the date the 46-year-old farmer from Kampung Languban, Merapok was arrested on March 8.

According to the brief of the case, the accused raped his daughter since she was 15 years old and the latest incident happened on February 1 at 10am at a hut in their rubber garden.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (B) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 30 years and a minimum of 10 cane strokes, upon conviction.