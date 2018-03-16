16 prostitution suspects detained in KK

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sixteen people, including 10 women, were detained by police in two seperate operations for alleged involvement in prostitution.

City Police Chief, ACP M. Chandra said the first raid was carried out at a reflexology centre in Bandaran Berjaya around 9pm on March 13.

Three women and a man, believed to be the caretaker of the premises, aged 19 to 43, were detained for allegedly providing sexual services.

A couple of hours later, police raided a motel in Api-Api Centre which was believed involved in prostitution activity.

Three local women and three foreign women, aged 16 to 19, were detained together with a local man and a Filipina, who is believed to be a pimp, were apprehended by CID police, said Chandra.

All suspects have been taken to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters for further investigation.

Meanwhile during the operation, police also detained four men who were believed to be incolved in drug activity after their urine tested positive for drug abuse.

Chandra thanked the public for their continuous cooperation with the police in curbing unethical activities in and around the state capital.