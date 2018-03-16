Bank’s scale of fees unlawful – Sabah Law Society

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Law Society (SLS) said a prominent national financial institution is implementing its own standardized scale of fees (the bank’s own scale) for its panel of lawyers in respect of litigation matters, specifically auction cases and execution proceedings.

SLS said it had come into possession of documentary evidence which indicates that the bank’s own scale is grossly below the prescribed scale of fees under the Advocates’ Remuneration (Amendment) Rules 2010. The bank’s own scale is therefore unlawful.

SLS is of the firm belief that the primary purpose of the Advocates’ Remuneration Rules is to set a benchmark to establish a reasonable level of remuneration, commensurate with the provision of professional services of an acceptable and recognised standard.

Therefore, SLS brings to the attention of all financial institutions in Sabah that the imposition of a bank’s own scale which imposes a ‘discount’ from the Advocates Remuneration Rules is a violation of the statutory rules, it pointed out in a statement yesterday.

As a precedent, SLS said, it is to be noted that in 2012, Khairil Azmi bin Mohd Hasbie (suing on behalf of himself as member and as president on behalf of all other members of the Advocates’ Association of Sarawak) took legal action against another prominent financial institution for imposing its own discounted scale of fees.

High Court Judge Ravinthran Paramaguru had granted a declaration in favour of the association that the bank’s standardized scale of fees contravened the Advocates Remuneration Rules 1988 of Sarawak and was thus illegal, null and void and had also granted costs against the financial institution concerned.

The High Court in Sarawak had found that as the Advocates’ Remuneration Rules were made by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak (CJSS) pursuant to section 17 (c) of the Advocates Ordinance which said provision provides for the fixing of costs between a lawyer and his client.

CJSS was empowered under the Sarawak Advocates Ordinance to do so, and thus the Advocates’ Remuneration Rules have the force of law. Such rationale applies equally to Sabah.

The SLS said it would be writing to the financial institution concerned requesting them to cease imposing the bank’s own scale which results in a payment of fees which is less than the scale fees as prescribed by the Advocates’ Remuneration Rules.

In the event that any financial institution continues to impose the bank’s own scale, SLS said, on behalf of its members it will not hesitate to commence legal action to declare the bank’s own scale as illegal, null and void accordingly.