Beheading video nothing to do with Sri Aman case – police

KUCHING: The state police are investigating the circulation of a video clip in social media that depicted a woman being stabbed and beheaded by a masked man.

In a statement, Sarawak CID chief SAC Datuk Dev Kumar said some Facebook users have falsely attributed the video to the Sri Aman murder case where the head of a woman was found at a riverbank at Skait, Sri Aman.

“Checks by the police have confirmed that the video of the woman being stabbed and beheaded originated from a country in South America and is in no way related to the case in Sri Aman,” he stressed.

A Facebook user by the name of Kenedy Morie has been advised to come forward and assist in the investigation, he added.

The police are investigating the case under sections 500 of the Penal Code and 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act.

Social media users are warned to stop spreading false news that could hamper the investigation and prosecution of the murder case.