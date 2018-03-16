Belgian Honorary Consulate opens in KK

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: In acknowledgement of the growing importance of Sabah as a regional economic centre, the consulate office of the Honorary Consul for Belgium in Kota Kinabalu was inaugurated today.

The office, located at Star City Complex, will serve as a one-stop centre for Belgian expatriates in the state, said Honorary Consul for Belgium in Sabah, the Honourable Mau Kam Peng.

“Although the number of Belgians here are small, their presence is profound,” he said, citing Gleneagles Kota Kinabalu Hospital chief executive officer Jean-François Naa, who is of Belgian nationality, as an example.

“The Embassy of Belgium wanted to have their presence here to help expatriates and offer advice.

“They see Sabah as a very important place and are looking to the future, for potential ties in tourism, investment and even cultural exchange,” he added.

Earlier, the Ambassador for Belgium to Malaysia, His Excellency Daniel Dargent, noted that like Malaysia, the Kingdom of Belgium is also a federation.

“Similarly, Belgium is a constitutional monarch comprising many states and people of multilingual and regional backgrounds. We believe there is something to be learnt from one another,” he said.

Also present at the inauguration were delegates from China, Indonesia and Brunei.