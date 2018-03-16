College student denies offering sex services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A 23-year-old college student claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to soliciting for the purpose of prostitution.

Nur Diyana Mohd Desah, who appeared before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, denied the charge, under Section 372B of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to one year or a fine or both upon conviction.

She was alleged to have committed the offence at a house in Api-Api Centre here at 3.30pm on March 8.

In applying for bail, counsel Shahlan Jufri, who represented the accused on a pro bono basis, submitted that Nur Diyana, who is a student, is currently living with her mother.

The mother is a single mother who works as a cake seller and Nur Diyana has siblings who are still schooling.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Suzie @ Stephanie Kupit offered bail of RM5,000 in two local sureties.

The court fixed April 3 for case management and allowed the accused to be bailed at RM2,000 with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.