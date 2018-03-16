Day care for elderly soon at KK City Mosque

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A day care centre for the elderly will soon be set up at the City Mosque, said Minister of Community Development and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid.

Jainab said, the elderly day care centre at the mosque would be the first of its kind in Malaysia.

“We mooted the idea a long time ago and now it is going to become a reality,” she said.

According to her, the free day care service is provided for elderly Muslims who go to the mosque.

“It is a day care centre where families could sent their elderly parents to,” she explained.

Jainab said, as a start, the centre would be able to accommodate up to 50 senior citizens.

“We will start the project as soon as possible,” she told the media after a sharing session yesterday by Sabariah binti Hussein on her charity work in Montreal, Canada.

Additionally, Jainab said, a digital library would soon be set up at the City Mosque for youths to steer them away from social vices.

She said the State government has allocated a special fund to the mosque last year to set up a learning centre to enable people who were deaf or visually-impaired to learn to read the Quran using Braille.

“This learning centre for OKU (people with special needs) is the first of its kind in Malaysia,” Jainab said, adding that the mosque was also setting up its first playground for OKU.

On the sharing session yesterday, Jainab hoped that the charity work done by Sabariah would serve as an inspiration to local non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Sabariah binti Hussein, or more commonly known as Sister Sabria, was born in Johor Bahru. Sister Sabria, aged 70, moved to Canada after completing an international culinary course in Kuala Lumpur over 30 years ago. She is the third child among her six siblings.

Sister Sabria‘s family moved to Singapore during her childhood when her father secured a job as a teacher there. Her parents’ charitable spirit to help those in need motivated Sister Sabria to do the same.

She started cooking for breaking of fast meals at mosques all over Montreal during the Ramadan month. Her activities expanded when she joined hands with local churches, namely, River Edge Church and Anglican Church in providing food to people in need at her neighbourhood, irrespective of religion, race and gender. Sister Sabria also provides food to the homeless in cooperation with other organizations.

She was coined ‘Muslim Mother Theresa’ by the local community and even caught the attention of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

In 2001, Sister Sabria opened a temporary shelter called Our 2nd Home in Montreal, Canada to provide free accommodation to the homeless, especially women and refugees.

The initiative started out from the overwhelming requests from foreign students in Canada who were facing financial constraint and needed a place to stay while they looked for permanent accommodation.

Even before the shelter was set up, Sister Sabria had taken in individuals who needed temporary accommodation into her home, until she managed to rent an apartment for the purpose.

Sister Sabria does not receive money or salary for all the charity work she does, nor does she receive government funding. Her financial source for her charity work comes from the proceeds made by selling ‘kuih muih’ at Concordia University, McGill University and Masjid Al Ummah.

Eventually, her selfless service caught the attention of individuals who would then donate every month to support her welfare activities. Sister Sabria has subsequently established the Sister Sabria Foundation to assist more people in need.

Now at the age of 70, Sister Sabria is still actively raising funds for Muslim Rohingya orphans, who have fallen victim to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar, in collaboration with Human Concern International.

The event yesterday also saw the presentation of contribution by the State government to Sister Sabria in support of her charity work.