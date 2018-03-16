DCCI appeals to Petronas for waiver of requirement (c) in MRSM tender

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) is appealing for leniency from Petronas to waive a certain requirement for its tender to build the Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) in Bintulu.

The MRSM Bintulu project is said to be an onshore and corporate social responsibility (CSR) project by Petronas, and a tender briefing was held on Tuesday at the Petronas office here.

DCCI vice president Christopher Gira said the chamber had no problems with the tender requirements (a) and (b) which stated the tenderer will be considered if it is a local Sarawakian company and that the tenderer has valid registration with Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) under Grade G7 and B04.

“The requirement (c) stated the tenderer will be considered if it has relevant experience in construction and completion of building and infrastructure project with a minimum value of RM50 million in a single contract within the last 10 years. To us, this requirement is extra ordinary.

“None of the DCCI members currently fit this requirement. What we fear is that no Sarawakian gets selected, and a company from the Peninsula comes in instead,” he told a press conference today.

He informed that DCCI now has close to 900 members, some of whom are contractors with Petronas in the oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, DCCI supreme council member Janang Bungsu said a letter had been drafted and sent to the Tender Committee secretary in Kuala Lumpur appealing for requirement (c) to be waived.

He added the letter was signed by DCCI president Datuk Joseph Salang and it was sent out on Thursday.

“We are so thankful that Petronas has been helpful to Dayak contractors in the oil and gas sector. A few of us are involved directly with Petronas and they have been fair and considerate to us.

“We in DCCI will be very grateful if that requirement can be waived and we are given a leeway to participate,” he said.

Also present were DCCI treasurer-general Allan Keripin, vice-president Dato Winsel Ahtos, supreme council member Bell Bernard Aggan and executive secretary Terence Temenggong Jayang.