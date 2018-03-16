Illegal quarry busted in Beaufort

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Land and Survey Department took swift action against illegal quarry mining activity at Kampung Montenior, Beaufort on Wednesday after receiving a tip-off from public on Tuesday afternoon.

Its director, Datuk Hj Safar Untong, said three enforcement teams were deployed to raid the site around 11am on Wednesday after receiving confirmation from the Beaufort Land Office that the quarrying activity site had not obtained any approval and license for quarrying.

“Our enforcement teams have seized one unit of excavator, crusher machinery, generator set for the crusher and 75 metric tonnes of processed stones. This is one of the largest seizures against illegal mining activity in our record so far this year. Those machinery and stones seized in this operation could easily worth a few hundred thousand Ringgit,” said Safar.

The director said they had lodged a police report on the operation on Wednesday and would record statements from the supervisor of this illegal quarry operator to facilitate investigation.

“Investigation paper will be opened once all necessary information have been obtained. Appropriate action will be taken against the illegal mining operator in accordance with the provisions of the Sabah Land Ordinance.

“We welcome whistle-blower to give us information or tip-off of illegal mining activities and we will always take stern action against illegal mining operator,” he added.