Sabah 

Man’s body found at Karamunting port

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department personnel found the body of a man floating in the waters at a Dermaga Port in Karamunting here around 11am yesterday.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department head Anddre Andrew said a team of personnel led by PBK II Bernardinus Jacob found the body under the Dermaga Port walkway after they received a call from police at 10.13am informing about a person believed to have drowned near at the Dermaga Port.

The identity of the dead person was not immediately known while the police are carrying out further investigation.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.