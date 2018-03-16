Man’s body found at Karamunting port

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department personnel found the body of a man floating in the waters at a Dermaga Port in Karamunting here around 11am yesterday.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department head Anddre Andrew said a team of personnel led by PBK II Bernardinus Jacob found the body under the Dermaga Port walkway after they received a call from police at 10.13am informing about a person believed to have drowned near at the Dermaga Port.

The identity of the dead person was not immediately known while the police are carrying out further investigation.