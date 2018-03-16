Mayor: No drug-free school

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BANJARBARU, S Kalimantan: Banjarbaru Mayor Nadjmi Adhani said there are no schools all over the city that are free from the use of narcotics and dangerous drugs, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“We admit there is no drug-free school, because every school from elementary, junior high, until high school there must be some who using drugs,” he said in Banjarbaru, Wednesday.

The statement was delivered by the mayor in front of the Head of the Banjarbaru National Narcotics Agency (BNN) AKBP Sugito and urban village heads and secretaries in the community anti-drug empowerment activities.

According to the mayor, the fact is known through the monitoring results in each school and it is certain there are students of various drug users which circulation is widespread.

“The point is there is no school in Banjarbaru really clean of drugs, even the excellent schools, and favorites, some students are using drugs,” he said.

More ironically, he said, many teachers do not know that their students are addicted to drugs, including the type of Carnophen or Zenith that many in the market.

“For example, there was a student who collapsed during the morning ceremony. The teacher thought he was unconscious because did not eat, but actually he was using drugs and got their effects so that he collapsed,” he said.

He warned such incidents not to be repeated and all parties, both teachers, friends, and families should care for each other, so no one falling into drugs.

“Everyone should keep each other and remind, teachers and school friends care for each other, also parents should pay attention to their child’s behavior so as not to be a drug user,” he insisted.