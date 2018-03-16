Negligence suspected in fire that destroyed five GOF boats

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KINARUT: Sabah General Operation Force (GOF) Brigade Commander SAC Zanuddian Samsu Hadi said they were still waiting for a report to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed five GOF boats at the Lahad Datu Marine Force Base early this month.

“As of now, we believe the fire was caused by negligence.

“A thorough investigation will be carried out, once we obtain the report, to determine if SOP was followed,” he said yesterday.

Zanuddian was asked to comment on the fire incident that destroyed five GOF boats at the Marine Force Base in Lahad Datu on March 2.

Four of the boats were completely destroyed in the 11.50am incident, while another boat suffered ten percent damage.